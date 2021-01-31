Hello Mr Blackbird

I haven't been out far today because I stood talking to some friends in the village (at a distance of course) and I got cold so I came back home. Anyway, I saw this lovely blackbird. If he was looking for berries, he was out of luck as they have all been eaten. Hopefully, he found his way back to my garden because there's lot of food for them here. The feeders were nearly empty after yesterday's rain so I had a busy time filling them all up again.



