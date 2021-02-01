Previous
A reminder of my kingfisher days by rosiekind
A reminder of my kingfisher days

I spent such a lot of happy hours photographing the kingfishers near their nest in the village until a certain person came in to the village from outside. He wanted to sit where I did so a battle began with the Forest of Marston Vale who then banned us both. I even got a license from Natural England to be there which is not easy at all. The man who messed it up then moved his hide to another place nearby and last year spent time photographing them. I feel very angry about this and very sad because he spoilt something that I had been doing for a couple of years before he came along. I decided to post this memory of one of the little birds as I came across it when I transferred my January images onto a portable hard drive.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's images on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Rosie Kind

Pam Knowler ace
So beautiful and a lovely memory of happier times with your camera!
February 1st, 2021  
