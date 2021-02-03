It's always nice to see horses in the village

And these people didn't mind me taking some photos of them as they came past our house. I have been to the hospital again today but this time for a routine mammogram. I seem to spend my life going back and forth to the hospital but the NHS have been treating me excellently. Tonight I shall be outside clapping for Captain Sir Tom Moore who has sadly passed away. What a hero that lovely man was and we know that he will be winging his way to heaven. Thoughts are with his family who will miss him tremendously.



