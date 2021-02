Robbie

He had been singing to me but decided to perch in the conifer for a while. When I went to the "Cafe" he came over to take a suet pellet from my hand. Rosina (his wife) was with him perched in the lilac tree but she is too shy to eat from my hand. However, she did go to the bird table that I had just filled up so at least I know that she won't be hungry.



Thank you for getting yesterday's horse on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.