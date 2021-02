Just hanging about

I love these little birds and it was a pleasure to get a photo of this one before he flew down to get the seed. I have been out in the garden this morning gathering weeds and leaves from the rockery. I thought we had finished with leaves but our neighbours didn't clear theirs up so with all the wind we have, they have blown over into our garden. It was perishing cold though.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's goldfinch on PP. It is always much appreciated.