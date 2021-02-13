I always know this blackbird by his stripes

He has 3 stripes on his tail so he is instantly recognisable and is a regular visitor to my garden. I thought he looked as though he had stopped to smell the flowers that are trying to peep through.



The garden is very busy at the moment with birds as they are all seeking a meal as the ground is frozen solid. Poor little things! I boiled the kettle to defrost the bird baths as it is just as important for them to have a drink too.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.