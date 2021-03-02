Woody Woodpecker

An early visit from Woody this morning but nice to see him. He loves suet balls too.



I have been busy this morning making blueberry scones using a recipe given to me by my daughter. I think the ones she brought me on my birthday were better than mine and I didn't follow the recipe to the letter. Instead of doing it all by hand, I put the ingredients into my mixer and I don't think that was a good idea. Never mind, they still tasted good.



