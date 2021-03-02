Previous
Woody Woodpecker by rosiekind
Woody Woodpecker

An early visit from Woody this morning but nice to see him. He loves suet balls too.

I have been busy this morning making blueberry scones using a recipe given to me by my daughter. I think the ones she brought me on my birthday were better than mine and I didn't follow the recipe to the letter. Instead of doing it all by hand, I put the ingredients into my mixer and I don't think that was a good idea. Never mind, they still tasted good.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Rosie Kind

