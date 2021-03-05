Previous
Next
Wood Lane treasure by rosiekind
Photo 3398

Wood Lane treasure

I thought this was amazing. I decided to sit on a tree trunk halfway along Wood Lane and I couldn't believe it when I saw this fellow on the top of another trunk which was lined up behind the one I was sitting on. The wording says: "Woody Gnome will be staying to keep an eye on the coins". There were a few coins there but I couldn't capture them as well as my lens was too long! I couldn't get a safe enough distance away as he was hidden from view if I did. It just made me smile to see him there as it was so unexpected. I suspect that it was one of the children out walking with their parents who left it there.

Thanks for getting Bobbie Blackbird on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
930% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susie ace
What a wonderful heart-warming find
March 5th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a cute Gnome!
March 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise