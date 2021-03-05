Wood Lane treasure

I thought this was amazing. I decided to sit on a tree trunk halfway along Wood Lane and I couldn't believe it when I saw this fellow on the top of another trunk which was lined up behind the one I was sitting on. The wording says: "Woody Gnome will be staying to keep an eye on the coins". There were a few coins there but I couldn't capture them as well as my lens was too long! I couldn't get a safe enough distance away as he was hidden from view if I did. It just made me smile to see him there as it was so unexpected. I suspect that it was one of the children out walking with their parents who left it there.



