Will you marry me?

Well it is spring! I just thought the pigeon on the left looked as though he was asking her to marry him. I have a very strong imagination!!!



Yesterday when I went to Biggleswade with my sunflower hearts I got a pigeon eating out of my hand. He/she stayed there for quite some time and ate all the seeds out of my hand. This particular one is very friendly and I think I have managed to befriend him.



