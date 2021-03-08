Sign up
Photo 3401
Going strong
This polyanthus is still going strong despite being out all winter. They are really good value as they can stand any amount of dodgy weather as this one shows.
Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photos on PP. It is always much appreciated.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
plant
flowers
polyanthus
Walks @ 7
ace
Great beginning to spring color
March 8th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely spring colour.
March 8th, 2021
