Daisy duck
Photo 3403

Daisy duck

Daisy has been visiting on her own so I don't know what has happened to Donald. They usually visit at this time of year but she has been three times now but always on her own. Anyway, I scattered some duck food on the path outside the front door and she soon came running over for it.

I seem to be a bit of a bird whisperer because I have been having a feral pigeon eating from my hand and another one tried to jump on his back yesterday because he wanted some food too. I think the birds know that I love them all.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin and rabbit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
10th March 2021

Rosie Kind

