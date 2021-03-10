Daisy duck

Daisy has been visiting on her own so I don't know what has happened to Donald. They usually visit at this time of year but she has been three times now but always on her own. Anyway, I scattered some duck food on the path outside the front door and she soon came running over for it.



I seem to be a bit of a bird whisperer because I have been having a feral pigeon eating from my hand and another one tried to jump on his back yesterday because he wanted some food too. I think the birds know that I love them all.



Thank you for getting yesterday's robin and rabbit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.