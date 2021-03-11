He sang me a little song before I gave him the suet pellets

What a dear little bird he is. Yesterday, he was feeding his wife with the suet pellets but today she didn't seem to be about. Perhaps she was in the nest that they have created in the ivy on the side of the house. He only had one suet pellet today and I came in because I was getting cold so I left the suet pellets on top of a garden ornament.



Thank you for getting Daisy Duck on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and favs. It is always much appreciated.