Sticky beak by rosiekind
Sticky beak

There are a pair of greenfinches who visit this feeder each day. This one seems to have a sticky beak with sunflower hearts stuck to it. He obviously enjoyed the seeds though.

Yesterday while trying to help the little wren with building her nest, I put some nesting wool under the conifer tree so that it was kept dry and for the rest of the day I didn't see her going to the nest box so I was rather worried that I had frightened her. However, I need not have worried as she has been in and out today.

Thank you for getting yesterday's little dunnock on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
