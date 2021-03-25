Previous
They just love singing me a song by rosiekind
They just love singing me a song

I went for a walk along Wood Lane this morning and when I got about halfway along, there were a few spots of rain. Then I realised that the battery had died on my camera and although I thought I had put a spare battery in my pocket, I couldn't find it so I returned home. Well of course when I got home and took my phone out of my pocket, I then found the battery and of course the rain didn't amount to anything. Oh well there's always another day!

Thank you for getting all 3 of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

March 25th, 2021  
