No wonder I have to fill the suet pellets up every day by rosiekind
Photo 3419

No wonder I have to fill the suet pellets up every day

Woody has been tucking in to the suet pellets again. He comes to the feeders every day so it's not just the starlings that eat them.

I have replaced the photo I put on here earlier because for some reason, I couldn't log in to my account and I posted a photo of this photo taken with my phone. However, it now seems to be working OK now. Very strange

Thank you for getting all 3 of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
