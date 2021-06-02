Previous
Look at these dear little cygnets
Look at these dear little cygnets

Mummy swan has 6 cygnets that hatched yesterday and I had the pleasure of capturing them all in the nest. Such lovely birds.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting all of yesterday's images on PP. It is always much appreciated.
2nd June 2021

Rosie Kind

