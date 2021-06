One of the blue tit fledglings

One of the parents was feeding this little one with suet from the suet ball feeder but they didn't hang around once they saw my camera. Such gorgeous little birds and I was so happy to see this little one as I don't seem to have seen them around the garden since they fledged.



Thank you for getting yesterday's swan family and reed warbler on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.