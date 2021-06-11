Previous
Next
Hello great tit by rosiekind
Photo 3496

Hello great tit

I thought the little blue tit was saying hello to his cousin the great tit. It's so lovely to have so many gorgeous little birds in the garden.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
957% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise