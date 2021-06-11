Sign up
Photo 3496
Hello great tit
I thought the little blue tit was saying hello to his cousin the great tit. It's so lovely to have so many gorgeous little birds in the garden.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th June 2021 8:51am
birds
garden
feeder
great-tit
blue-tit
