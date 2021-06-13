Previous
Young starling on the birdbath by rosiekind
Photo 3498

Young starling on the birdbath

I haven't had much time today as I have been gardening and now I've managed to fall over and hit my back on the kneeler which really hurt so I won't be doing any more for a while.

Anyway, I saw this young starling and took a quick shot of him through the kitchen window. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is much appreciated.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
