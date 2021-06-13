Sign up
Photo 3498
Young starling on the birdbath
I haven't had much time today as I have been gardening and now I've managed to fall over and hit my back on the kneeler which really hurt so I won't be doing any more for a while.
Anyway, I saw this young starling and took a quick shot of him through the kitchen window. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is much appreciated.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th June 2021 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
young-starling
