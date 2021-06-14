Two old crows

I thought they looked funny sitting at the top of the tree like this. I haven't done much today as every time I move, my back really hurts. Goodness knows what I've done to it. I'm not usually a woos but pain is just stopping me from doing anything. Getting in and out of a chair is even painful and I have to be careful to only move in a certain way. I just hope it clears up soon so that I can go out walking.



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's starling on PP. It is always much appreciated.