One of the young blue tits
Photo 3504

One of the young blue tits

I think this little one was waiting for the starlings to get off the feeders as they are such noisy little birds flapping about and scaring the life out of little blue tits. However, they don't have to wait long before they get on a feeder as I have 13 in the garden and today, I spent a good deal of time filling them all up. Due to the rain yesterday I hadn't filled them up so most were empty and I couldn't have that.

Thank you for getting my robin gif on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
19th June 2021

Rosie Kind

