What a sweet little bird

This young blue tit was checking my tomato plants for grubs and he's more than welcome to them. It should keep them from being eaten by naughty grubs.



As usual, this was taken through the kitchen window. I have been busy baking again. First of all, I had to make more granola to last me for another month and I use a recipe that I was given by a chef in Kenya when I went on safari in 2019. I really miss going there as I had been booked to go in February this year. Then I decided to make a spiced apple cake and this is always really scrummy.



I have resorted to taking just 1 Zapain and 1 paracetamol at midday to get me through the afternoon so I am not in so much pain at the moment until they wear off. Taking more than 1 Zapain results in me feeling sick so I didn't want to take any more.



