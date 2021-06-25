One of the little blue tits

They all love the suet balls and the parents used to feed them these when they were in the nest box so they are well used to this type of diet. I just love seeing them here.



The weather is a bit iffy again today - one minute it's all cloudy and then the sun peaks through for a few minutes but it's not terribly warm. Because of this, we haven't booked to go away anywhere and I really miss having a change of scenery. Oh well, I am having to get used to staying within the confines of our area. I really missed going to Kenya.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.