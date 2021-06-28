Coal Tit

They are the smallest of the tits but are still lovely to see. The coal tits don't come to the feeders so often and I haven't seen the long tailed tits for ages. I wonder where they have gone.



It is horrible weather again today - wet and not very warm. When will summer return? Due to the weather and my painful rib, I haven't been out with the camera so this is another shot through the kitchen window.



I have been making carrot muffins this morning so there are some bonuses as we like to eat these although they are probably not good for our waistlines! Oh well.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.