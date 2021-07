Watching the bee

Poppies are very attractive to bees so it wasn't difficult to get a few shots but I think I liked this one the best. The poppy is actually a self set on my vegetable plot but I have left it there as it's quite happy and a pretty addition to the vegetables.



Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Roxton thatched chapel on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.