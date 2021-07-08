Sign up
Photo 3523
We have lift off
I usually see goldfinches along Wood Lane and today was no exception. This little fellow was quite a long way away from me but I managed to get a shot of him taking off.
Thank you for getting all 3 of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
goldfinch
,
wood-lane
Kate
ace
Great timing to capture the liftoff. I love the curved branches that frame the bird.
July 8th, 2021
