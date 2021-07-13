Previous
Next
One of the little blue tits by rosiekind
Photo 3528

One of the little blue tits

These little birds are regular visitors to the suet balls and I love to see them. I had a walk this morning but there wasn't much about which is why I am posting a photo from my garden.

Thank you for getting all 3 of my images on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
966% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise