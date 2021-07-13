Sign up
Photo 3528
One of the little blue tits
These little birds are regular visitors to the suet balls and I love to see them. I had a walk this morning but there wasn't much about which is why I am posting a photo from my garden.
Thank you for getting all 3 of my images on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8826
photos
221
followers
65
following
966% complete
View this month »
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
Latest from all albums
3525
1956
2920
3526
1957
2921
3527
3528
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th July 2021 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
,
youngster
