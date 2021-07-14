Sign up
Photo 3529
Rose
I haven't really taken any photos today so I thought I would post this one of a rose in our garden that I took the other day.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8828
photos
221
followers
65
following
966% complete
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th July 2021 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
rose
,
garden
Mariana Visser
I love Roses, such lovely curves.
July 14th, 2021
