Previous
Next
Hello Robbie by rosiekind
Photo 3534

Hello Robbie

I was sitting in the garden when Robbie decided to visit the birdbath. First he had a drink and then he had a bath. It was lovely to see him so close again. This is not cropped.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
968% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise