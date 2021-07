I can hear a big bird down there

This red kite was flying over our garden and I think he was looking at Bas our cockatoo who was in his outside cage. Bas was looking up at him . It was amazing to see how he reacted to this bird of prey. They obviously recognise each other for what they are. We daren't leave him out in the cage on his own in case something happened.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.