What a dear little bird

I suspect it's thirsty work for the birds just as it is for us in this heat although I am glad to say that it's cooler today! First this little blue tit came for a drink followed by 2 other birds, one of which I will post in my Bits & Bobs album.



Thank you for getting both of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.