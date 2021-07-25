Previous
Next
Young blackbird by rosiekind
Photo 3540

Young blackbird

We have lots of young birds in the garden at the moment and as I looked through the kitchen window, I saw this young blackbird pecking around near the bird table. I think the seed in his beak is one from the bird table as the starlings especially like to throw it about!

I have made some chocolate chip muffins in the microwave this morning. I have never made them like this before but they look pretty good. Although it's much cooler today, it would be good to make these when the temperatures increase as I don't have to have a hot kitchen with the oven on. I must remember to make these again when the predicted heatwave arrives.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
969% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise