Young blackbird

We have lots of young birds in the garden at the moment and as I looked through the kitchen window, I saw this young blackbird pecking around near the bird table. I think the seed in his beak is one from the bird table as the starlings especially like to throw it about!



I have made some chocolate chip muffins in the microwave this morning. I have never made them like this before but they look pretty good. Although it's much cooler today, it would be good to make these when the temperatures increase as I don't have to have a hot kitchen with the oven on. I must remember to make these again when the predicted heatwave arrives.



