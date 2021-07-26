A long journey ahead

There were 10 young swallows on the telegraph wire along Wood Lane and they seem to be stretching their wings as if to return to their home in South Africa. However, this seems rather early as I gleaned the following information from RSPB website.



By early September, most swallows are preparing to migrate. They flutter about restlessly, and often gather on telegraph wires. Most leave the UK during September, with early broods of youngsters being the first to go. But a few stragglers may hang around into October.

The return journey to Africa takes about six weeks. Swallows from different parts of Europe fly to different destinations. Ours end up in the very south. They travel down through western France and eastern Spain into Morocco, before crossing the Sahara Desert and the Congo rainforest – finally reaching South Africa and Namibia.

Swallows migrate during daylight, flying quite low and covering about 320 km (200 miles) each day. At night they roost in huge flocks in reed-beds at traditional stopover spots. Since swallows feed entirely on flying insects, they don’t need to fatten up before leaving, but can snap up their food along the way. Nonetheless, many die of starvation. If they survive, they can live for up to sixteen years.



I found this information amazing. How they find their way and how long they fly for is just incredible. I do hope the 10 that I saw make it home safely ready to return again next year.



