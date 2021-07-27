Previous
You get a good feast here

I always seem to get an influx of birds about midday and the blue tits are now being accompanied by long tailed tits again. For some reason the long tailed tits have been absent for a little while but I am glad that they're back. Stumpy comes to the front garden for his breakfast and he loves sultanas and suet pellets. It's always a pleasure to see him and I think he enjoys hanging around in my garden.

I have been to CHD clinic this morning and everything seems to be in order so I shall just have to carry on taking the tablets! Then I went to do a bit of food shopping before coming home to get lunch which I must do now.

Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
