This greenfinch kindly posed for me

The weather is a bit weird today so I haven't been far - just a short walk along Wood Lane and there were a few rain drops falling on me as I walked along. Last night we had torrential rain but it has mostly cleared up now.



This little greenfinch was just inside Wood Lane and so I was pleased to get a photo of him because I didn't really see much else.



