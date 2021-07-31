Previous
I'm only little and I don't understand this feeder by rosiekind
Photo 3546

I'm only little and I don't understand this feeder

This young great tit was a bit perplexed by the feeder and was hanging on like this for ages but he did change positions as you will see in my Bits & Bobs album.

Thank you for getting Woody on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

