Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3546
I'm only little and I don't understand this feeder
This young great tit was a bit perplexed by the feeder and was hanging on like this for ages but he did change positions as you will see in my Bits & Bobs album.
Thank you for getting Woody on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8866
photos
219
followers
66
following
971% complete
View this month »
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
Latest from all albums
2934
2935
3544
2936
3545
1963
2937
3546
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
30th July 2021 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-tit
,
youngster
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaaw ! bless !
July 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close