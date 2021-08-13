Little bunnies

This is a filler as I have been busy baking and haven't had much time for anything else following a trip to the bank in St Neots. The photo is one that I have on my laptop as a screensaver as I like it so much and was taken in May 2016.



These little bunnies were seen in a field in the village where the horses were. However, the horses have disappeared and I hope that this doesn't mean that planning permission has been given for 50 houses to be built there. It would totally alter our village and everyone has objected but I think the last I heard was that it had gone up to Central Government to be reviewed. Central Government don't live here so I don't see why they should have a say in our village. 50 houses + are going to be built in a more suitable location in the village and we don't have the infrastructure to support even more housing.



Thank you for getting all of my images on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.