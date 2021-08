Boo

This is Boo and I may have posted a photo of him before. He lives at Hill Farm in Wood Lane and I haven't seen him for ages. As soon as he saw me, he came out for a stroke and he's a really fluffy fellow. Such a nice dog. However, his mate who lives the other side of the fence always barks and isn't allowed to come out with Boo which I am rather pleased about because I don't think he's as friendly.



