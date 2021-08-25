Previous
He has a small fish in his beak by rosiekind
He has a small fish in his beak

I went looking for the kingfisher but didn't get any photos today. However, I did see this lovely egret fishing and he has a small fish in his beak.

Thank you for getting all my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Granny7(Denise) ace
lovely shot
August 25th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super find and shot !
August 25th, 2021  
