Photo 3579
Almost colliding
I saw these lovely red kites when I walked along Wood Lane this morning and in this shot they looked as though they would collide but of course they didn't. Such magnificent birds.
Thank you for getting all my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8942
photos
219
followers
66
following
980% complete
View this month »
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
Latest from all albums
1975
2965
3577
1976
2966
3578
2967
3579
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd September 2021 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-kite
,
birds-of-prey
,
wood-lane
