Previous
Next
Almost colliding by rosiekind
Photo 3579

Almost colliding

I saw these lovely red kites when I walked along Wood Lane this morning and in this shot they looked as though they would collide but of course they didn't. Such magnificent birds.

Thank you for getting all my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
980% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise