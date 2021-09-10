Previous
One of the little long tailed tits by rosiekind
One of the little long tailed tits

There were 6 of them in the garden before I took this but of course they have all flown away. However, this little bird decided to stay and have a good tuck in.

The weather is rather different today! We have just had a heavy downpour but the gardens do need it but hopefully the sun will come out again soon.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Rosie Kind

