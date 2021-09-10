Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3587
One of the little long tailed tits
There were 6 of them in the garden before I took this but of course they have all flown away. However, this little bird decided to stay and have a good tuck in.
The weather is rather different today! We have just had a heavy downpour but the gardens do need it but hopefully the sun will come out again soon.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8959
photos
218
followers
66
following
982% complete
View this month »
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
Latest from all albums
2971
3584
1979
2972
3585
2973
3586
3587
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
10th September 2021 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
long-tailed-tit
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close