One of the little long tailed tits

There were 6 of them in the garden before I took this but of course they have all flown away. However, this little bird decided to stay and have a good tuck in.



The weather is rather different today! We have just had a heavy downpour but the gardens do need it but hopefully the sun will come out again soon.



