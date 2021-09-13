Previous
Next
Fly Mr Kite by rosiekind
Photo 3590

Fly Mr Kite

As I walked back along Wood Lane, I saw this lovely red kite and as I watched I saw another two (or that's what I thought). The red kites were mobbing the buzzard so I got a shot of him too.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photos on PP. It is always much appreciated.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
983% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise