Is this my best side?

I have spent the morning talking to HP about my printer and PlusNet about my wi-fi and hopefully they will be able to sort out why my printer is failing to print! It's just so frustrating but both chaps were very kind and helpful.



This was taken yesterday when Robbie decided that he wanted to be on 365 but I had already uploaded the red kite and the buzzard, both of which I was pleased to see made PP.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.