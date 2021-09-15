Previous
Next
He got his lunch by rosiekind
Photo 3592

He got his lunch

We watched this heron catch a rat and at first when he tried to fly off, he dropped it. However, he wasn't going to be beaten and he chased it and grabbed it again. In this shot he is making sure that he doesn't drop it as he fancies a tasty lunch.

I still haven't managed to get my laptop talking to the printer although funnily enough my iPad printed something so it was obviously right in some way. It is so frustrating and the chap from HP hasn't phoned me either. I will just have to wait and see what happens as I have exhausted all my options.

Thank you for getting Robbie on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
984% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Whst a great catch, that must have been fun to watch.
September 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise