He got his lunch

We watched this heron catch a rat and at first when he tried to fly off, he dropped it. However, he wasn't going to be beaten and he chased it and grabbed it again. In this shot he is making sure that he doesn't drop it as he fancies a tasty lunch.



I still haven't managed to get my laptop talking to the printer although funnily enough my iPad printed something so it was obviously right in some way. It is so frustrating and the chap from HP hasn't phoned me either. I will just have to wait and see what happens as I have exhausted all my options.



