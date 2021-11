Lovely little wren

I decided to go for a walk along by the river today instead of Wood Lane. I was glad that I did because I saw this little wren in a field as I stood looking over the gate. At first I thought it was a mouse as it scuttled about in the undergrowth but then realised that it was a wren. Such dear little birds and they are very shy so I was pleased to get a few shots of him/her.



