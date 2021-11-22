Mr Stonechat

I thought I would walk along Wood Lane while the sun was out and before I got involved with raking leaves. I was pleased that I had made the effort when I saw the stonechats.



We had been to St Neots this morning but alas there was a terrible accident on the A421 a fortnight after a fatality that had closed the road a fortnight again. The traffic was a nightmare and we had to make a detour to get onto the A1 which was exceedingly busy due to the accident. What a nightmare! I don't know why people drive so stupidly and we just hope that nobody drives into us.



