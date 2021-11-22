Previous
Next
Mr Stonechat by rosiekind
Photo 3660

Mr Stonechat

I thought I would walk along Wood Lane while the sun was out and before I got involved with raking leaves. I was pleased that I had made the effort when I saw the stonechats.

We had been to St Neots this morning but alas there was a terrible accident on the A421 a fortnight after a fatality that had closed the road a fortnight again. The traffic was a nightmare and we had to make a detour to get onto the A1 which was exceedingly busy due to the accident. What a nightmare! I don't know why people drive so stupidly and we just hope that nobody drives into us.

Thank you for getting my robin on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1002% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise