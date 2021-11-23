Previous
Next
Goldfinches love the teasels by rosiekind
Photo 3661

Goldfinches love the teasels

And I was lucky enough to catch this little one on top. I saw a small flock of goldfinches, about half a dozen yellowhammers and a few red legged partridges on my walk today. The sun has been shining so I made the right decision to go along Wood Lane this morning as it seems to have clouded over now.

When I got home, I went out into the garden and raked another builders bag of leaves. There are now 7 builders bags waiting to go to the tip! I have run out of bags now so I can have a rest from leaf raking until we empty them.

Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1003% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is oh so beautiful, a wonderful shot and great composition. I love the tones and light.
November 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise