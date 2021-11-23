Goldfinches love the teasels

And I was lucky enough to catch this little one on top. I saw a small flock of goldfinches, about half a dozen yellowhammers and a few red legged partridges on my walk today. The sun has been shining so I made the right decision to go along Wood Lane this morning as it seems to have clouded over now.



When I got home, I went out into the garden and raked another builders bag of leaves. There are now 7 builders bags waiting to go to the tip! I have run out of bags now so I can have a rest from leaf raking until we empty them.



Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.