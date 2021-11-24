Previous
Look who posed for me today by rosiekind
Look who posed for me today

I saw this lovely robin along Wood Lane. I had only walked a few yards and I heard him tweeting which gave me an idea where he was. He then posed nicely for me.

It is a bit damp in the air today so I decided that I wouldn't walk any further and I turned back and decided to fill the 2 green bins in our garden with leaves as the builders bags are all waiting to go to the tip. The bin men have been late collecting the green bins so I hope they will come along and take them in the next few days as this is the last green bin collection of the year.

Thanks for getting all 3 of my images on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

