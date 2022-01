Little fluff ball

I decided to walk along the cycle track today as it is really windy and I thought it might be a bit more sheltered. Anyway, I saw a flock of long tailed tits and they are so hard to photograph as they flit about so much. I was pleased to get a few shots but I liked this one.



Thank you for getting 2 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and favs. It is always much appreciated.