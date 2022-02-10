Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3740
I like red cabbage
Another one from yesterday's visit to the zoo. Before I took this, there had been 2 chimps cuddling each other but this fellow decided he wanted to eat the red cabbage by himself. No sharing for him.
Thank you for getting a couple of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9269
photos
214
followers
55
following
1024% complete
View this month »
3733
3734
3735
3736
3737
3738
3739
3740
Latest from all albums
3081
3738
2019
3082
3739
2020
3083
3740
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th February 2022 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
chimpanzee
,
whipsnade-zoo
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close